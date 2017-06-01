Don’t just get to the top,

Nootropics are substances that produce observable improvements in cognitive functions. The modern age we live in is one defined by easy access to an overwhelming amount of information. At times it feels as if our brains can not efficiently process the endless flows of information available at our fingertips. However, people have found that using nootropics leads to focusing on the information that is most important and valuable to them. Cerebral Key, created by Infinite Intelligence Labs, is a perfectly balanced formula of premium nootropics developed to be the most effective cognitive enhancement supplement. Our formula supports optimal function of neurotransmitters leading to a heightened cognitive state and elevated mood upon first use.With consistent use, the brain’s neural networks will be expanded and strengthened resulting in better functional performance. Cerebral Key makes the impossible possible.

Our powerful 1600+Mg formula is led by Noopept, one of the elite nootropics, which delivers increased cognitive function through multiple mechanisms. All ten ingredients in Cerebral Key have been carefully selected and dosed to be synergistic, meaning the ingredients have been found to work better together than individually.

Noopept

Citicoline

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Sulbutiamine

Bacopa Monnieri Extract

L-Theanine

Caffeine

Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid)

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)

The Benefits of Nootropics

Nootropics work in many different ways to enhance cognitive abilities. One way is by providing an increase in the supply of necessary precursors which are needed by neurotransmitters. With more resources, available neurotransmitters will continue to function optimally and as a result, produce continuous benefits. Another way in which nootropics work is by modulating neurotransmitters and other systems in the brain. To modulate is to modify. Nootropics increase the effectiveness of physiological and pharmacological processes through modulation of key underlying mechanisms. The details of how nootropics work are complex but the results of consistent use are simple.Consistent use of Cerebral Key results in a long list of short and long term benefits. Cerebral Key is the most effective cognitive enhancement supplement available and is guaranteed to produce these benefits:

Regeneration of brain receptors

Improved memory

Increased energy

Boosted motivation

Increased concentration

Decreased anxiety

Anti-aging for the brain

Strengthens neural networks

